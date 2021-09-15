Pop-up events to whet the appetite for return of Galloway Hoard

Andy Nicholson will be telling the story behind the discovery of the Galloway Hoard

The Galloway Hoard is the richest collection of rare and unique Viking-age objects ever found in Britain or Ireland.

Buried around AD900, it brings together an amazing variety of materials and treasures from Ireland, the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms and as far away as Asia.

From October to March, the Hoard will be on display at Kirkcudbright Galleries, and in advance of this, a series of mini, pop-up events is travelling around Galloway.

Each location will see an informal public event held as Dumfries and Galloway Council’s archaeologist Andrew Nicholson explores the story behind the discovery of the hoard and the Galloway it was buried in.

The first event takes place at Crossmichael Church Hall tomorrow (Thursday), and will continue at Balmaghie Kirk on Thursday, September 23, Dalry Town Hall on – Wednesday, September 26, and Castle Douglas Community Centre on Tuesday, October 5, all from 7.30-8.30pm.

These events are being organised in partnership between Dumfries and Galloway Council’s museums service and the Galloway Glens Scheme.

Helen Keron, Galloway Glens’ education and community engagement officer, said: “As we look forward to the arrival of the Galloway Hoard in Kirkcudbright Galleries this October, it’s been interesting to find out a bit more about the discovery and the evolving place that Galloway was when it was buried.

"We hope this series of mini, pop-up events whet people’s appetites for seeing the real thing in Kirkcudbright.

"We’re also delighted to the regional archaeologist a long for these events – he gives a real insight into the excitement and significance of the find, so its always a pleasure to have chance to chat it over with him.

"Many thanks to the support of the council’s museums service and Andy for taking part. Our thanks also go to our funders at the National Lottery Heritage Fund and partners including the council’s environment Team.”