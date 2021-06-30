Paying tribute to the troops at Armed Forces Day event

Colin Smyth MSP (left) with KOSB veterans from Stranraer and Councillor Archie Dryburgh (right)

First observed in 2006, Armed Forces Day commemorates the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

While Covid-19 restrictions meant large events were not possible, Mr Smyth took part in a small event organised by Legion Scotland at the Veterans Garden Dumfries, where he met up with King's Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) veterans from Stranraer.

Mr Smyth said: “Covid restrictions meant that once again, large events to celebrate Armed Forces Day were impossible but I was proud to take part in a small event at Veterans Garden Dumfries.

“I was also honoured to meet up with the KOSB veterans from Stranraer and to join Lord Lieutenant of Dumfries, Fiona Armstrong, and Dumfries and Galloway Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Archie Dryburgh, in thanking veterans and active forces personnel for their service at the Armed Forces Day event.

“It is so important we show our support for the men and women of our Armed Forces community, from serving troops and reservists, to their families, to our veterans and cadets.

“Arguably it’s more important than ever because as well as continuing to protect our nation, our Navy, Army and Air Force have once again stepped up to mark during a crisis.

“Last year they helped build the Nightingale hospitals, they have been helping with mobile testing and vaccination units, supporting ambulance services, delivering PPE and providing expert planning advice.”

Councillor Dryburgh added: “Armed Forces Day is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community, from serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

“While Covid-19 meant we couldn’t hold the big events we usually would, I am very grateful to all those who took part in Armed Forces Day 2021, whether in person or virtually.