Newton Stewart walking booklet is republished

The new edition of the Newton Stewart Walks Booklet is available for free

Newton Stewart Walking Festival and Walkers are Welcome committee has launched a new edition of the Newton Stewart Walks booklet.

The free 24-page booklet describes nine easy and moderate walks in and around Newton Stewart and Minnigaff, which range in length from 1.5 miles to eight miles.

All are accessed from the town centre and can be done without the need to use a car for transportation.

This is the second edition of the booklet, which was first published in 2013.

Joan Mitchell, chairwoman of the committee, said: “The routes take in panoramic views of the town and give both visitors and locals the opportunity to visit some of the easily missed picturesque spots dotted around the area like Douglas Park, the Suspension Bridge, Bower Wood and Blairmount curling pond.

“As one of Scotland’s Walkers are Welcome towns, and as the Gateway to the Galloway Hills, Newton Stewart has much to attract the walker.

"We have many attractive riverside and woodland walks as well as stunning hill views, right on our doorstep, so we wanted everyone to be able to enjoy them.”

In line with walking festival policy of supporting the local economy, local Newton Stewart firms, J&B Print and Galloway Signs were used to design and print the booklet and manufacture the way markers.

The committee also wishes to thank David McCreadie for allowing use of some of his photographs, Dumfries and Galloway Council for help with producing the maps, and local landowners for their co-operation.

The booklet was funded by Kilgallioch Community Fund, Dumfries and Galloway Council and Newton Stewart Walking Festival.

Free copies of the booklet are available at the Belted Galloway Visitor Centre, Cunningham’s Outdoor Shop, Newton Stewart Customer Service Centre (the library) and Merrick Leisure Centre.

Businesses, including accommodation providers, can pick up supplies at the Customer Service Centre or Merrick Leisure Centre.