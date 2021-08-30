New views down old streets in Kirkcowan with the PLACE in the Biosphere Project

Jim Rae and his vintage tractor recreate a 19th century scene on Main Street

The PLACE in the Biosphere Project solved the problems of last year’s Covid-19 restrictions by hosting an exhibition of historic photographs in the windows of houses and shops around the village.

The area was known historically for agriculture and wool production, and a trove of original photographs were collected showing farmers and mill workers.

Individuals and community groups contributed fascinating street scenes to the exhibition including one from the 1860s showing Kirkcowan’s 10-room Commercial Hotel, which was newly-opened at the time.

The project’s call-out for pictures gained such an enthusiastic response that it was decided to recreate these antique scenes.

Among the new 21st century photos is a portrait of resident Jim Rae who attends rallies and charity runs on his vintage tractors, including this blue 1962 Fordson Major.

Jim’s scene recreates a late 19th century shot of road construction taking place outside 16 Main Street (then occupied by ‘D Crozier Tailors’) which shows a steam-powered road roller being observed by curious locals from the doorways of their homes.

The old pictures of Kirkcowan inspired much detective work to uncover the facts and stories behind them, drawing in experts via the PLACE Project blog on Tumblr and the GSA Biosphere’s Facebook page.

Even the old steam roller pictured on Main Street was identified and dated, having been supplied in October 1893 to The Upper District (Machars) authority and subsequently sold on to JJ Nelson of Glasgow by November 1903.

To celebrate the three-year National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported initiative a short film has been released: People and Place in the Biosphere can be viewed on the ’GSABiosphere Info’ Youtube channel.