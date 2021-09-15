New general manager appointed at Shambellie House

Sue Hughes is the newly appointed general manager at Shambellie House

The property, which dates back to 1856, was gifted to the Secretary of State for the Environment in 1970 by Charles Stewart and was used to house part of his collection of costumes, run by the National Museum of Scotland.

It closed in 2013 with ownership of the house passed to Scottish Ministers as statutory successors under devolution provisions.

It will begin a new life as a centre showcasing the rural creative arts community after the Scottish Government handed over the keys to Shambellie House Trust in July.

Sue will be responsible for managing the creative and engaging programmes for people of all ages at Shambellie; to make sure that visitors enjoy learning new skills, and most importantly having fun.

She has many years’ experience managing museum and heritage sites, along with developing and delivering art, craft and local history workshops.

Sue is currently the business manager for Third Sector Dumfries and Galloway, a region wide organisation which works to support and develop a strong third sector.

She said: “I first visited Shambellie in 2018 and was excited by the Trust’s vision for this wonderful site and building.

"I am so pleased to now be part of making this vision a reality, and welcoming people to engage with inspiring and creative experiences.

"I aim to ensure Shambellie will become an important centre for the local community and a creative hub for Dumfries and Galloway and beyond.”

Trust chairman Gordon Mann added: “We are delighted to have Sue working with us.

"She will be a wonderful addition and support to the Board, and we look forward to her bringing a great depth of experience in the arts and crafts world into Shambellie House.”

The Trust recently converted to a charitable Community Benefit Society and already has 82 shareholder members.

Membership is open to anyone over the age of 16 who purchases 10 shares at £1 each.