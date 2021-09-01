'New Galloway Link Path' declared open!

The new section of path, about a mile long, runs from the Cairn Edward forest road at Strachan to the existing network of paths in the New Galloway Golf Club woods.

Before the route was opened, walkers had to negotiate the A762, with limited visibility and fast traffic.

The need for the project was identified by the local community, particularly Gerry Cinderby and the Local Initiative in New Galloway (LiNG) volunteers.

T he Galloway Glens Scheme worked the idea into a proposal, with the backing of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Environment Team.

Now, with the support of landowners the Gordon Family and assistance of Dumfries & Galloway Outdoor Access Trust, the new route is open for access.

The project cost more than £30,000, funded by the Galloway Glens Scheme’s National Lottery Heritage Funding, matched to contributions from the council’s Environment Team, the Dumfries & Galloway Region Wide Community Fund and a contribution from LiNG.

The work included creation of new lengths of path, upgrade of existing paths, and a new footbridge over Knocknairling Burn, named Kirsten’s Bridge in memory of Jamie Gordon’s late mother.

Gerry said: “This path will be of great benefit to local walkers and to visitors.

"It will give safe access to areas of old woodland as well the network of paths in the Forest Park and could form part of an ambition to develop a long-distance path from Carsphairn to Kirkcudbright.

"Our grateful thanks to all the funders of this project and to the landowner who generously supported this idea.”

Jonathan Barrett, Galloway Glens land management and access officer, added: “This much anticipated link provides the local community and visitors alike with safe off-road access.

"We are so grateful for the funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with support from partners including the council’s Environment Team, Dumfries & Galloway Outdoor Access Trust and the UNESCO Biosphere.”