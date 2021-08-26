New arts centre in Creetown prepares to open its doors

The doors of Quarrymen's Arts Centre won't be closed for much longer

The former St Joseph’s Church has been restored and renovated in a £400,000 project managed by The Creetown Initiative.

At its centre is an 80 seat retractable auditorium, which gives the flexibility to be a great live events venue, and to accommodate classes and workshops.

The centre is owned and managed by Creetown Building Preservation Trust.

Chairwoman Rosanne Service said: “We look forward to welcoming you to our new centre. It is a fantastic resource which will be enjoyed for many years to come.

"A huge thank you to the many people who have contributed over the years to make this possible.”

The restoration was made possible by generous support from LEADER Dumfries and Galloway, The Holywood Trust, Historic Environment Scotland, The Robertson Trust, The Foyle Foundation, Hugh Fraser Foundation, Robert Barr Charitable Trust, David Stevenson Trust, Ward Family Charitable Trust, JTH Charitable Trust, and The Creetown Silver Band.

The opening weekend includes concerts, spoken word, an arts installation, puppet theatre and even an opportunity to try trapeze!

Highlights of the opening weekend include:

September 4 – singer and harpist Rachel Newton in concert, drawing on ancient poems and ballads to create a unique contemporary sound; Mark Zygadlo’s 6.5 metre mobile wooden Mediterranean style windmill WhiteMill will be on display; Clydebuilt Puppet Theatre’s presentation of Rapunzel and free puppet making workshop.

September 5 – Creetown Silver Band welcome you to their new home; Tom Pow and The Galloway Agreement present The Village and The Road; circus and trapeze workshops.

The new facility is also taking taking part in Doors Open Days from 11am-2pm on the Saturday and 10-noon on the Sunday.

For full details see the programme on the Quarrymen’s Arts Centre Facebook page.