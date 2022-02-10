New appointment will push forward plans for coastal trail along the Solway

Richard Clarke worked as a countryside ranger before joining the Southern Uplands Partnership

The role is working in partnership with the People’s Project and Dumfries and Galloway Council to propel forward the idea for a continuous coastal trail along the Solway.

Richard has worked for many years as a countryside ranger for both the National Trust for Scotland and Buccleuch Estates.

The People’s Project was set up in 2008 by Mark Jardine who wanted to rekindle the meaning of community in Dumfries and Galloway.

Over the past fourteen years there has been many achievements that the People’s Project has been the striving force in, and this project will again show case what the region has to offer.

Dumfries and Galloway Council will be instrumental to this project, providing countryside and access knowledge and experience whilst utilising the vast range of core paths the region has to offer.

The Southern Uplands Partnership is a rural development charity, started by local people keen to keep the communities and countryside of the south of Scotland alive and healthy.

Since 1999 the Partnership has initiated over 60 significant socially and environmentally sustainable projects and secured and invested over £4m of funding, including South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, UNESCO Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere, South West Scotland Environmental Information Centre and Ride Scottish Borders.

Richard said: “I am looking forward to leading this project enabling people to discover and enjoy the beauty of the Solway coast by linking together existing path networks to create one continuous trail from Gretna to Ayrshire.

"Uncovering Solway’s secrets and working alongside communities, stakeholders, the People’s Project and Dumfries and Galloway Council in helping to deliver this project”.