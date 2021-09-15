Museums author urges communities to ‘kick up a fuss’ to save their past

Rachel Morris is appearing at Wigtown Book Festival

Rachel Morris, a museums professional, has expressed her concerns ahead of an appearance at Wigtown Book Festival to discuss her book Museum Makers.

Her particular fears are for the small, local museums, many of which were already struggling before Covid-19 and which could vanish as a result of the pandemic.

Rachel said: “Your local museum is the autobiography of your community. So if you lose that your community is diminished.

"As the months unfold, I’m absolutely sure that not all of them will survive. It’s too soon to know which will be affected as the fallout from Covid will only become clear over the next 12 months.

"But most museums are funded, at least partially, by local authorities whose finances were already tight before Covid and have certainly got worse.

“There will be an assumption that because museums tend to be popular they will be able to get by on volunteers. And whilst that’s true to an extent, museums still need money for events, education and other things.

“Museums are extraordinary things and we need to fight for them. So if you hear that your local museum is under threat turn out for it, write letters, go on social media, write articles, kick up a fuss.

“When a museum closes the collection tends to be put away, and then it generally decays because it's not in the right conditions. So when it is gone it is quite difficult to bring it back.”

Rachel’s book is “part memoir, part detective story, part untold history of museums”. It’s a project she embarked on after sorting through a box of family bits and bobs that had lain under her bed for many years.

This revived memories of being the lonely child of Bohemian parents and how she spent much of her youth in museums, coming to love them as “wondrous places”.

In Museum Makers she celebrates the people who have dedicated their lives to them and all they have contributed to our lives and our world.