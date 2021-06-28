MSP visits Threave as part of National Lottery Open Week

Colin Smyth MSP (second, left) at Threave Garden and Estate with (l-r) head of conservation and policy at NTS Stuart Brooks, instructor gardener Nadine Stotten-Thom and visitor services manager Michelle Robertson

The open week, which ran across Scotland, was an opportunity for those organisations who have received a National Lottery grant to express their gratitude by offering free access or some other special offer to those that play the National Lottery.

Mr Smyth said: “It was fantastic to be able to visit Threave Garden and Estate and learn more about the work they do there, at what is the only Scottish garden dedicated to the training of horticulturists, through the School of Heritage Gardening.

“The whole site is immaculately cared for and it is a hugely popular place both with tourists to the area and locals, and it’s great to see it now fully open following months of Covid restrictions.

“To be able to meet some of those who work at Threave and to see their passion and enthusiasm for the gardens and estate was a privilege.”

Caroline Clark, Director Scotland of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I am so pleased to see Colin supporting, and taking advantage of, this wonderful opportunity for the public to re-engage with projects and places again after lockdown and the Covid restrictions.

“Threave Gardens and Estate is a wonderful place to connect with nature, from intricately designed gardens to wild landscapes.