Lighthouses of the Rhins Experiences now open for booking

Mull of Galloway Lighthouse is the most southerly point in Scotland (pic: Scarlett Visuals)

The Lighthouses of the Rhins tour encourages people to explore six iconic lighthouses by boat or by e-bike.

The featured lighthouses include the Mull of Galloway, the most southerly point in Scotland, Killantringan, located on the Southern Upland Way coast to coast walking route, and Loch Ryan, close to Cairnryan ferry port.

Other lighthouses include Portpatrick, Port Logan and Corsewall, which in recent years has become a well-known hotel.

As well as the bookable tours, a series of mini-documentaries have premiered which explore the history of each site. The films are presented in a Digital Flipbook on the Gateway to Galloway website.

The boat tours have been designed in collaboration with Dominic Wilson, who owns Portpatrick-based boat The Optimist, while the e-bike tours have been developed with Jack Westby of Leswalt-based Westby’s Electric Bike Hire.

Vanessa Gracie, of Stranraer Development Trust’s Gateway to Galloway tourism hub, said: “This has been a fascinating project that has given us the opportunity to explore the lighthouses of the Rhins of Galloway from a visitor’s perspective.

“We have delved into the history of each lighthouse and we’ve identified the best ways of enjoying each site.

“That has led to the development of tours experiences that we hope will be popular with local people and visitors this year.”

The first boat tours are due to take place on April 12, 15 and June 3, with future trips planned for the summer; while the tours are open for booking now.

Vanessa continued: “We expect these tours to be really popular with visitors.

“However, I’d personally love to see local people having the opportunity to experience their local coastal heritage first.

“So many people in our communities have connections with the lighthouses and with the coast and we would love them to share their own stories and experiences with us.”