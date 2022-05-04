Learn all about Galloway's castles at online talk

Chris Tabraham directed major excavations at Threave Castle

It will be led by Chris Tabraham, who retired from Historic Scotland in 2010 after 40 year’s service.

He spent most of his career in the Ancient Monuments Inspectorate, before retiring as principal historian.

During his career, he did much research on Scotland’s castles, including directing major excavations at Threave Castle in the 1970s.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also published extensively, his books including Scotland’s Castles and The Illustrated History of Scotland.

Claire Williamson, Cay You Dig It senior archaeologist, said: "Castles inspire a strange fascination but, in truth, their history is often far more eventful than anything we could think up.

"Castles are iconic in Scotland, but do we really know everything there is to know about these towering structures?

"Join us on May 11 and discover that there are still a few surprises up Galloway’s historical sleeve.”

The talk will take place via Zoom at 7.30pm, to book your free ticket visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/castles-of-galloway-latest-thoughts-tickets-327248768877

Galloway Glens education and community engagement officer, Jan Hogarth, added: “I can’t wait for this talk, I was fascinated in castles as a child always stunned by their presence and beauty in the landscape.