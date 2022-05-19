Learn about the secrets of Galloway’s caves

Some of the ancient carvings found in Torrs Cave

The ‘Can You Dig It’ community archaeology project presents the online event Stags, Saints & Skulls: The Secrets of Galloway’s Caves which will take place on May 25 at 7.30pm.

Archaeologists David Devereux and John Pickin will start off the evening talking about the ancient carvings found in Torrs Cave, a complex site with archaeology going back at least 2,000 years.

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s archaeologist Andrew Nicholson will then hunt through some of the more notable and at times, weirder, archaeological discoveries found in Galloway’s caves.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Solway Firth Partnership’s Nic Coombey will end the evening by examining the more recent history of the caves as homes and hideouts, as well as the folklore that has developed around them.

‘Can You Dig It’ is part of the Galloway Glens Scheme.

Jan Hogarth, Galloway Glens education and community engagement officer, said: “Ritual, famous cave guests and ancient carvings, our Galloway caves can certainly tell some amazing stories.

"I can’t wait to hear our group of experts including Nic Coombey, Andrew Nicholson, John Pickin and David Deveraux explore the secrets of Galloway’s caves and all their incredible stories.

"This is just the latest event in the fascinating ‘Can You Dig It’ community archaeology project. We are so grateful to funders National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland, with support from partners including Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Environment Team.”

Nic added: “Caves are intriguing places that are often associated with clandestine activities as well as providing shelter from the elements or providing places for pilgrimage, healing and burials.

"Research by Solway Firth Partnership has uncovered the fact and fiction behind the tales and I am looking forward to revealing the secrets they hold.”