Learn about the miller's craft as historic attraction reopens

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) reopened over 70 per cent of its estate last year, however, some sites had remained closed.
Visitors can now book tickets to New Abbey Corn Mill as part of HES’s new seasonal activity for 2022.
Join a guided tour to learn more about the miller’s craft and see the water-powered mill spring into life as it is put to work to show how oatmeal is made.
Stephen Duncan, director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: "We are delighted to have more of our sites, such as New Abbey Corn Mill, reopening for the summer season, allowing visitors the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions once again.”
For more information www.historicenvironment.scot/history-awaits/