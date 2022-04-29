Learn about the miller's craft as historic attraction reopens

New Abbey Corn Mill has reopened to the public after being closed for over two years due to the pandemic.

By Brian Yule
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:11 pm
The 18th Century water-powered mill has reopened its doors to the public after more than two years
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) reopened over 70 per cent of its estate last year, however, some sites had remained closed.

Visitors can now book tickets to New Abbey Corn Mill as part of HES’s new seasonal activity for 2022.

Join a guided tour to learn more about the miller’s craft and see the water-powered mill spring into life as it is put to work to show how oatmeal is made.

Stephen Duncan, director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: "We are delighted to have more of our sites, such as New Abbey Corn Mill, reopening for the summer season, allowing visitors the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions once again.”

For more information www.historicenvironment.scot/history-awaits/

