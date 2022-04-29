Learn about the miller's craft as historic attraction reopens

The 18th Century water-powered mill has reopened its doors to the public after more than two years

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) reopened over 70 per cent of its estate last year, however, some sites had remained closed.

Visitors can now book tickets to New Abbey Corn Mill as part of HES’s new seasonal activity for 2022.

Join a guided tour to learn more about the miller’s craft and see the water-powered mill spring into life as it is put to work to show how oatmeal is made.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Duncan, director of Commercial and Tourism at HES, said: "We are delighted to have more of our sites, such as New Abbey Corn Mill, reopening for the summer season, allowing visitors the opportunity to enjoy much loved heritage attractions once again.”