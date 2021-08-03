Kelton set for homecoming tour

A one-tonne wicker Beltie bull created by Auchencairn artist Trevor Leatwhich for Royal Highland Showcase is to start a homecoming tour of Dumfries and Galloway.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:47 pm
Auchencairn artist Trevor Leatwhich is dwarfed by his creation
The artwork has been named Kelton, after the parish’s strong agricultural history, as well as being a nod to the National Trust for Scotland’s Threave Landscape Restoration Project at Kelton Mains Farm.

Kelton can be seen at a variety of locations and events including: The Tour Series and Castle Douglas Bike and Food Festival (August 12-15), Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities (from 16 August), Crawick Multiverse (August 28-29), and Wigtown Book Festival (Septmber 22-October 4).

