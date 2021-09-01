Join the excavation at Tongland Abbey

A small community archaeology dig has been ongoing since 2016

Very little of it survives above ground, although documentary evidence suggests it was an extensive site within and around the area of the present Tongland kirkyard.

It appears to have been built on the same scale as the much better preserved Glenluce Abbey in Wigtownshire.

In 1455, during the siege of the Douglas family’s stronghold at Threave Castle, the abbey was used by the king’s army as its operational base.

Since 2016, a small community archaeology dig with local volunteers has been trial trenching the garden of the adjacent Mansewood with the aim of finding evidence to help establish more precisely the location and layout of the abbey complex.

Evidence of wall foundations and water-supply channels has revealed part of the layout of the west side of the cloister garth and west end of the south range of the cloister.

Current excavations are revealing ancillary buildings and structures south of the main cloister, including what appears to be a large stone-lined water cistern or basin.

As part of Scottish Archaeology Month and by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Robertson, owners of Mansewood, the dig will welcome visitors on September 7 and 11, from 11am-3.30pm.

From the main road through Tongland village, turn down Monks Way and then take the first turn right into Mansewood garden, where cars can be parked. Admission is free.