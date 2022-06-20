Hoard should be given a permanent home in Galloway

The Galloway Hoard attracted 30,000 visitors to Kircudbright Galleries

The exhibition of Viking-era treasure has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors, making it the most popular since the venue opened in 2018, and is on display in the Galleries until July 10.

The items are being taken on tour across the country from their permanent home at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Mr Smyth said: “This has been a hugely successful exhibition and Kirkcudbright Galleries most popular display ever.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The sheer number of visitors is yet another argument why the hoard should have a meaningful permanent home in the region, rather than the majority of the collection being displayed in the national museum in Edinburgh, where it is likely to be bypassed by most visitors.

“This find was a huge deal for the area and it is clearly something that people are willing to travel to see.

"Whether it is displayed in Edinburgh will make absolutely no difference whatsoever to visitor numbers at the national museum and have no effect on the economy in the capital, but displaying it in Kirkcudbright clearly does.

“Having it in the region permanently would be a huge boost to tourism and the local economy in the wake of the pandemic.