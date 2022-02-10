Great response to Crowdfunder for refurbishment of New Galloway Town Hall

New Galloway Town Hall needs a lot of work carried out

LING has been managing the listed building with and for the community for the past seven years.

It has installed a new kitchen and nearly finished the toilets downstairs, but more needs to be done to ‘future proof’ the town hall as it moves into community ownership.

The building is structurally sound, but needs rewired, roof and outer walls repairs, timber infestation treatment and rotten window frames replaced.

There is also a desire for more storage space and small meeting rooms to be created, a lift to the main hall and wheelchair accessible toilets installed, and to replace the heating system.

LING has received an offer from the Community Ownership Fund that all money that it can raise before April will be match funded – up to £175,000.

The Crowdfunder runs until February 25, and has already raised nearly £3000 of the £5000 target.

More events to raise money are planned including bingo nights on February 19 and March 26, and a silent art auction and table top sale on February 26.

LING's events organiser Neil Paterson said: “We're delighted by the generosity of local people, and also very grateful for every time the link to has been shared making others far and near aware of our appeal.”