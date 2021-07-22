Grassroots arts and cultural season brings communities 'Together Again'

Together Again launched at Annan History Town Summer Festival

The initiative will see grassroots events and activities staged in towns and villages across region.

The Together Again season is organised by DG Unlimited and will see £42,403 of funding from Dumfries and Galloway Council and its own resources being invested in nearly two dozen projects between now and April next year.

The season launched at the weekend with the opening of the Annan History Town Summer Festival.

Over the coming months events will include:

Feastival - bringing artists and communities in the Glenkens together through shared meals, conversation, and performance;

Land – A community engagement and performance event on and around the tall ship La Malouine at Palnackie;

A reimagined version of And Then Come The Nightjars by Bea Roberts at the Fullerton Theatre, Crossmichael;

Creative writing workshops at and in Mill on the Fleet.

Wigtown CommuniTEA Weekend - a tea trail through Wigtown’s cafes and bookshops.

Alive and Kicking! – a regular cabaret night of local talent at The Market Inn, Castle Douglas;

A programme of LGBTQ events that will test the feasibility of rural queer cultural programmes in Dumfries & Galloway;

A three-day Christmas ghost story takeover event of Moat Brae house and garden.

Stephen Lacey, Chair of DG Unlimited, said: “Together Again is all about bringing communities safely together again through the arts and creativity as we emerge from the pandemic.

“Dumfries and Galloway has a brilliant cultural offer with exceptional talents in all arts disciplines and this is something we want to celebrate.”

“Together Again will provide a much-needed dollop of wellbeing in the heart of our communities, sending a positive message across the region and beyond, that we are open and that we welcome visitors.”