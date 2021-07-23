Going for gold

Joanna Muir is competing in Tokyo as a member of Team GB. Pic: Getty Images

Last month the 26-year-old was confirmed as a member of Team GB to complete in the modern pentathlon, based on her world ranking.

Between March and May she competed in the Modern Pentathlon World Cup, which included a second place in the season opener in Budapest.

However, Joanna was unable to compete in the 2021 World Modern Pentathlon Championships, as all British athletes were withdrawn.

Now, she prepares to compete on the biggest stage possible.

Joanna said: “My parents and my friends have really helped me.

"In particular my mum – she did so much for me when I was younger like driving me all over the country to different competitions and different training camps.

"Without the help and support from her and my dad I really wouldn’t be here today. It will be really special to know that they’re watching.”

Joanna encourages everyone to take part in the Game On initiative, setting themselves a challenge to complete in the 17 days in aid of Team GB’s charity partner

She said: “The Olympics is so inspiring, so just do whatever you can to join the challenge and raise money for the Red Cross.”