Galloway lighthouse in perfect spot to paws for a picnic
A Galloway beauty spot has been listed as one of the 10 perfect dog-friendly picnic locations in Scotland.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:58 am
Scotty Brand teamed up with travel blogger Samantha Grant and her dog Casper from ‘Scotland with the Wee White Dug’.
After much consultation Samantha and Casper named Mull of Galloway Lighthouse as one of their favourite spots.
The lighthouse stands in RSPB nature reserve on the Rhins of Galloway.
Samantha said: “On a clear day, you can see Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and England, and if you visit 90 minutes after low tide, you may witness the sea turn into a swirling maelstrom.
"There are trails to explore beside the lighthouse which Casper loves, and lots of beautiful seabirds to spot, making this a perfect picnic spot.”