Galloway lighthouse in perfect spot to paws for a picnic

Mull of Galloway Lighthouse sits on Scotland's most southerly point

Scotty Brand teamed up with travel blogger Samantha Grant and her dog Casper from ‘Scotland with the Wee White Dug’.

After much consultation Samantha and Casper named Mull of Galloway Lighthouse as one of their favourite spots.

The lighthouse stands in RSPB nature reserve on the Rhins of Galloway.

Samantha said: “On a clear day, you can see Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and England, and if you visit 90 minutes after low tide, you may witness the sea turn into a swirling maelstrom.