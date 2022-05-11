Galloway Glens Scheme awards funding to the New Galloway Town Hall refurbishment

Bob and Ann Glaister of LING receive news of the funding award from McNabb Laurie of Galloway Glens

Local Initiatives in New Galloway (LING) is leading an ambitious project to refurbish and renovate the town hall, which dates back to the late 19th century.

The building, in the process of changing in ownership from Dumfries and Galloway Council to LING, is in desperate need of attention, particularly a detailed energy audit, heating system upgrade and accessibility improvements, including a lift.

The partnership board of Galloway Glens agreed to use a projected underspend to support the proposed £300,000 refurbishment project with a contribution of £20,000, a portion of the scheme’s £2.7m award from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McNabb Laurie, Galloway Glens team leader, said: “The Galloway Glens Scheme only has another 18 months to run, but the partnership board are keen that we remain nimble to exploit every opportunity to draw down as much of our overall grant as possible for the benefit of the communities of the Ken/Dee Valley.

"As project underspends are identified across our portfolio, we will be keeping this opportunity under review. We are so grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their initial award, but also their support of this approach. We promise not to exhaust their enthusiasm and flexibility in coming months!

"A new project at this stage of the scheme must not be taken on lightly, with a tighter period allowed for delivery, but we are delighted to amplify LING’s other funding successes to deliver the best access and energy efficiency improvements in the hall with an offer of £20,000 in support.”

Bob Glaister, LING treasurer, is delighted with this offer of funding.

He said: “We have been working flat out with the community to raise as much as possible for the renovation of the New Galloway Town Hall and this wonderful contribution will take us to a sum which should allow us to complete the major elements of our plan.