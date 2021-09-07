Galloway Glens looks back on a successful summer programme

A guided walk across the Galloway landscape

More than 260 people attended 20 events throughout July and August, all of which were held outdoors to make them Covid resilient, and served to connect people with the cultural, natural or built heritage of Galloway.

Partners in the programme included the Crichton Carbon Centre, the RSPB, the Galloway Fisheries Trust, the Dumfries Archival Mapping Project and the Ken Words writing project, with the Glenkens Community and Arts Trust.

In addition, the Loch Ken Trust took the opportunity to get across the serious message of responsible wild camping by offering a fun sausage sizzle and chat with ranger Ken Scott.

The Kirkcudbright History Society continued their very popular Kirkyard Tours with additional support from the Galloway Glens for booking administration.

The ‘Can You Dig It’ community archaeology project offered guided tours of Castle Douglas and the Woodhead Lead Mines (courtesy of local historian Anna Campbell), a bus tour of the Lost Wells of Galloway and test pitting events at the Threave Estate.

In a key learning point from the last 18 months, most of the guided walks were filmed and will be published on the Galloway Glens YouTube channel in due course.

Looking forward to the autumn months, Galloway Glens is taking what it learned about online events last year and will try and go a step further, with a series of talks planned that will have both in-person and remote audiences and presenters.

Details of the autumn programme will be published at www.gallowayglens.org and on via the Galloway Glens social media.

Helen Keron, education and community engagement officer, said: “In May, it wasn’t clear that we would be able to have a summer programme at all,

"However, our fantastic Galloway Glens partnership organisations all really wanted to be back out there, connecting with their communities and sharing their knowledge.