Galloway bikers covering the miles in aid of poppyscotland

The bikers at the war memorial in Moffat as they toured South Lanarkshire last month

poppyscotland is celebrating its centenary this year, since being founded in 1921, originally as the Earl Haig Fund, to support Scotland’s ex-servicemen, women and their families.

The Road Run section of the club has signed up for the 1921 Poppy Pledge.

The bikers have now completed four of their planned 10 road runs which will total 1,921 miles, all of which will start and/or finish at a war memorial.

The first run, which took place in May, started at the Memorial Garden, Wallaceton, and covered 199 miles ‘Around the Merrick’.

This was followed by a 230 mile run from Gretna in June, and later in the month saw the group leaving Moffat to travel around South Lanarkshire covering 148 miles.

The latest run, which took place on Tuesday, was around the Solway and Carrick coast totalling 245 miles.

So far £1,885 has been raised and the club is delighted by the support shown by both members and non-members alike who are taking part in these runs and thank all who have donated on the JustGiving page.

Crispin Bardsley said: “We are looking forward to future runs and hope to welcome more riders for what are, quite frankly, great days out exploring our region in the company of like-minded individuals and raising funds for a very good cause.”