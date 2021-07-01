Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere has a 'big picture' approach to recovery

The Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere team

As businesses and community groups tentatively begin to navigate their post-pandemic recovery, the Biosphere is expanding operations in support of making this a sustainable regeneration with a ‘big picture’ approach.

Having been awarded £1.9m of funding by the new South of Scotland Enterprise Agency, this internationally-recognised organisation finally has the resources to increase staff, a key logistical factor given that the Biosphere covers 5,268 km² of land.

The two newest team members will focus on marketing, education, and community work, with partnership projects already underway in collaboration with local councils and tourism organisations including Visit Scotland and the SSDA.

Jenna Cains joins the team from The Wildlife Trust and will be developing the Biosphere Communities initiative as well as working with the Learning for Sustainability Partnership.

Meanwhile, Tamara Fulcher’s marketing and social media management experience will be utilised in growing the Biosphere’s digital connections and ‘supporting the supporters’, promoting the work that local businesses are doing in the name of sustainability.

Next to join this summer will be a Land Use and Biodiversity lead, whose role will be to facilitate essential interactions around sustainable land use.

The role of Business Engagement Officer is also due to be filled over summer, with further posts pending later in the year.

As per national Covid guidelines the Biosphere team remains working from home, except for the occasional strategic meet-up outdoors.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the physical HQ, and with ‘Green Recovery’ in mind any future office space must be accessible, multi-purpose, and have strong eco-credentials.