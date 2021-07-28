Final Galloway Footsteps event ventures 'Outside the Home'

Nicky Hume from Borders Forest Trust will be among the speakers

Galloway Footsteps was launched in May to inspire people to take action to reduce their environmental impact, and to show them ways to do so.

Attendees are then invited to join ‘Team Galloway’ – an online community within Giki, where individual efforts are aggregated into a team score.

More than 35 people have signed up so far, and in three months have made commitments that will save more than 42,000kg of carbon production, and more than 1,900 single use pieces of plastic.

The events are being delivered by the Galloway Glens Scheme, in partnership with Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Environment Team, Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere, and Giki.

The previous online events focussed on ‘What you Buy’, ‘What you Eat’, and ‘Inside the Home’, with the latest event ‘Outside the Home’ taking in everything from transport to gardening practices.

Speakers include Nicky Hume from Borders Forest Trust, on how best to maximise the survival chances when planting a tree plant, and Councillor Dougie Campbell, the council’s Environment Champion, on how individual actions can support the work of larger organisations to tackle the carbon reduction targets.