DGOAT appoints project officer to raise its profile

Louise Coupar meets Jonathan Barrett from Galloway Glens Scheme

Louise Coupar joins on a 12-month contract is only part-time – equating to approximately a day a week – this will allow DGOAT to better establish its role in the region.

Louise said: “This is a truly exciting opportunity to be a part of a trust, whose aims and ambitions tie in as beautifully with my own passion for creating outdoor access opportunities in Dumfries and Galloway as the region is in itself.

"I love this region, I love the landscape, the heritage and the people so to have the opportunity to work with a group who are passionate about creating opportunities to showcase what’s on offer and how it could improve physical and mental health is a privilege and I am looking forward to getting started.”

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DGOAT was established to make the most of the access opportunities and has been working with a range of partners in recent years, including the Galloway Glens Scheme and the Rhins of Galloway Coast Path to deliver access improvements.

The Trust owns the Beehive Bothy on the Southern Upland Way and supported the establishment of the New Galloway Link Path.

DGOAT chairman Peter Ross said: “I am delighted, thanks to Galloway Landscape Partnership funding, to welcome Louise as a project officer for the Trust.

"Louise’s support will help the trustees to better achieve its aims.”