Challoch church promoting itself as the "perfect choice" for weddings
Couples feeling the romantic vibes of St Valentine are being invited to consider a pretty rural church at Challoch to ‘tie the knot’, as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.
All Saints Church, near Newton Stewart, was once the private chapel of Edward James Stopford-Blair of Penninghame Estate who bequeathed it to the Scottish Episcopal Diocese of Glasgow and Galloway in 1885.
The Grade-A listed church was designed by the architects Habbershon & Pate of Bloomsbury, London, and is said to be one of the best examples in Scotland.
Gerry Ewan, Lay Representative at All Saints, said: “Our church has a wonderful setting in the Galloway Hills, and is the perfect choice for couples wanting to get married.
"The SEC church has a much more liberal approach to marriage nowadays and we are happy to work with couples to ensure their wedding is a memorable one whether they are first-timers, getting remarried, same sex, or renewing their vows, nor do they have to be church members.
“This year marks our 150th anniversary and we thought St Valentine’s Day was a fitting date to remind couples to consider Challoch for their special day.”
Although a century and a half old, the church has been modernised in recent years and has free car parking, seating for 70, a comfortable foyer and kitchenette in addition to a unique organ, piano and digital music facilities.
A ramped access, disabled toilet facilities, and a hearing loop make the church freely accessible to all.
Video streaming can be accommodated for those not able to attend ceremonies.
Canon Stephen Hazlett, interim priest at All Saints, added: “The church is a spacious Victorian building with a sacred ambience, beautiful stained glass windows, and a wonderful organ which lends itself to wonderful musical settings with first-rate acoustics. A real gem.”
Those wishing to find out more about getting married at Challoch should contact Canon Hazlett by calling 01557 620132 or 07900 231360
More information about All Saints Church is available by visiting www.allsaintschalloch.wordpress or www.facebook.com/allsaintschalloch/