Challoch church promoting itself as the "perfect choice" for weddings

The interior of the 150-year-old Grade-A listed All Saints Church

All Saints Church, near Newton Stewart, was once the private chapel of Edward James Stopford-Blair of Penninghame Estate who bequeathed it to the Scottish Episcopal Diocese of Glasgow and Galloway in 1885.

The Grade-A listed church was designed by the architects Habbershon & Pate of Bloomsbury, London, and is said to be one of the best examples in Scotland.

Gerry Ewan, Lay Representative at All Saints, said: “Our church has a wonderful setting in the Galloway Hills, and is the perfect choice for couples wanting to get married.

"The SEC church has a much more liberal approach to marriage nowadays and we are happy to work with couples to ensure their wedding is a memorable one whether they are first-timers, getting remarried, same sex, or renewing their vows, nor do they have to be church members.

“This year marks our 150th anniversary and we thought St Valentine’s Day was a fitting date to remind couples to consider Challoch for their special day.”

Although a century and a half old, the church has been modernised in recent years and has free car parking, seating for 70, a comfortable foyer and kitchenette in addition to a unique organ, piano and digital music facilities.

A ramped access, disabled toilet facilities, and a hearing loop make the church freely accessible to all.

Video streaming can be accommodated for those not able to attend ceremonies.

Canon Stephen Hazlett, interim priest at All Saints, added: “The church is a spacious Victorian building with a sacred ambience, beautiful stained glass windows, and a wonderful organ which lends itself to wonderful musical settings with first-rate acoustics. A real gem.”

Those wishing to find out more about getting married at Challoch should contact Canon Hazlett by calling 01557 620132 or 07900 231360