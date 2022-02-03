Cemetery safety project to be completed by end of the year

More than 1000 gravestones and memorial have so far been made safe

Following the death of a child in a Glasgow cemetery in Glasgow in 2015, council’s were tasked by the Scottish Government to carry out inspections into the safety of memorial headstones.

A total of 31 of the region’s 215 cemeteries were identified as high risk during a survey and work began in 2018, before having to be paused in early 2020 due to Covid and other factors.

A report to the council’s Communities Committee states almost half of those 31 cemeteries have had the initial works completed, with the rest due to be carried out and finalised by the end of 2022.

To date, more than 11,000 headstones have been tested, with around 10 per cent found to be requiring work and made safe.

Signage will be erected in the cemeteries where work will be taking place, which will also be detailed on a dedicated web page on the council website.

Improved communication will be a vital way of informing of works as well as a tool to note progress within the cemeteries.

Committee chairman, Councillor Andy Ferguson, “This report provides an excellent summary of where the project is, and more importantly, where it is heading.