Celebrating regions links to Lady Devorgilla could boost tourism

Kathleen Hart believes proclaiming Dumfries and Galloway as ‘Devorgilla Country’ for tourism marketing campaigns would boost interest. Pic: Colin Hattersley Photography

Kathleen is the author of Devorgilla Days, which is the story of how she ca me to Wigtown and started a new life.

Living in Devorgilla Cottage she developed a fascination with the 13th century Lady of Galloway after which it was named.

In a man’s world she was a powerful woman in her own right – and made a significant contribution to the histories of Scotland, England and the wider world.

Known locally for building a bridge in Dumfries and also founding Sweetheart Abbey (New Abbey), she was the moth er of one Scottish king (John Balliol) and grandmother of another – Edward Balliol.

More enduring still was that she provided the permanent endowment for Balliol College – one of the great colleges of Oxford University and giving its statutes in 1282.

Kathleen said: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to promote this region as Devorgilla Country, in the same way that other areas commemorate important figures linked to them.

“After all she was a truly great woman – a bridge builder, the creator of an abbey and an Oxford college.

"What an inspirational figure, and someone we could all be very proud of.”