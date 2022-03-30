Castle Douglas swimming pool celebrates 50th anniversary

Castle Douglas Swimming Pool opened on April 1, 1972

Built in the Territorial Army Drill Hall at a cost of £32,000, the pool opened on April 1, 1972, by Provost D.K. Whitelaw, with adults able to swim for the princely sum of 20p.

However, only the bravest would dare take the plunge as the pool was heated to a rather chilly 24 degrees compared to the 30 degrees it currently operates at.

In the past 50 years, the pool has been the starting point for many aspiring champions and beginners alike through its Learn to Swim programme, Stewartry Seals Swimming Club.

It has also been the focus for fun family swimming and for those who enjoy swimming as part of their daily fitness routines.

A Dumftries and Galloway Council spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the anniversary of the swimming pool at Castle Douglas, which has been at the heart of the community for 50 years.

"Since lockdown restrictions eased, we’ve seen more and more of our customers returning to the pool.

"We’re pleased so many people are using the facilities at Castle Douglas, and the other swimming pools we operate, as health and wellbeing is a vital component in recovery from the pandemic.”

As part of the celebrations, all customers are able to enjoy a swim session for just 50p on Friday.