Bus tour of the Lost Wells of Galloway

St Ninian's Well in Parton

This is a whistle-stop tour of some of the wells re-discovered by the Lost Wells volunteers from 10am-4pm.

In early 2021, researchers found out amazing stories about some of the forgotten sites across the region.

Archaeologists from Can You Dig It? are touring: Lochenbreck Well between Laurieston and Gatehouse, The Rumbling Well near Dalbeattie, St Ninian's Well in Parton, and The Green Well of Carsphairn.

Off-road walking will be required to get to the well sites.