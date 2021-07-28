Bus tour of the Lost Wells of Galloway

Galloway Glens is hosting a free bus tour of the Lost Wells of Galloway on Tuesday.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 3:27 pm
St Ninian's Well in Parton
St Ninian's Well in Parton

This is a whistle-stop tour of some of the wells re-discovered by the Lost Wells volunteers from 10am-4pm.

In early 2021, researchers found out amazing stories about some of the forgotten sites across the region.

Archaeologists from Can You Dig It? are touring: Lochenbreck Well between Laurieston and Gatehouse, The Rumbling Well near Dalbeattie, St Ninian's Well in Parton, and The Green Well of Carsphairn.

Off-road walking will be required to get to the well sites.

To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bus-tour-of-the-lost-wells-of-galloway-tickets-159951058923

Archaeologists