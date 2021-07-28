Bus tour of the Lost Wells of Galloway
Galloway Glens is hosting a free bus tour of the Lost Wells of Galloway on Tuesday.
This is a whistle-stop tour of some of the wells re-discovered by the Lost Wells volunteers from 10am-4pm.
In early 2021, researchers found out amazing stories about some of the forgotten sites across the region.
Archaeologists from Can You Dig It? are touring: Lochenbreck Well between Laurieston and Gatehouse, The Rumbling Well near Dalbeattie, St Ninian's Well in Parton, and The Green Well of Carsphairn.
Off-road walking will be required to get to the well sites.
To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bus-tour-of-the-lost-wells-of-galloway-tickets-159951058923