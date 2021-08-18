Art installation Sound Horn comes to Parton

Six acoustic horns will be installed at Barwhillanty Estate from August 24-28

Sound Horn is a cluster of six outdoor copper and aluminium sound sculptures inspired by gramophone speakers.

Visitors can wander around the woodland at Barwhillanty Estate to experience this immersive sculptural and sound installation, considering and acknowledging the existing sounds of our everyday spaces.

Each of the six emits one part of a field-recorded composition that Katie made during a Cryptic Cove Park Residency as well as work created in workshop in New Galloway and Parton in July with youth and adult participants locally.

From choral notes, spoken word parts and a bassline hum, visitors can listen to each element in isolation before they combine into one deeply resonant whole sounding from all six speakers at once.

For this installation Katie created a soundscape from within the estate with the support of local artists Lucy Smith and Sarah Jane Scouten.

The Sound Horn installation will be hosted from August 24-28, open from 11am-3pm daily.

At 2pm each day, Katie will be giving a talk about the design of the piece.

August 28 is also Barwhillanty Estate’s Wellbeing Day – explore the wider, magnificent gardens with yoga sessions held on the main lawn at 11am and 3.30pm, and indulge in artisan pizza in the Walled Garden.

Maria Yerburgh, from Barwhillanty Estate, said: “It is wonderful to be featuring Katie’s Sound Horns here at Barwhillanty, bringing our garden to life and tying in perfectly with our Wellbeing Day where yoga meets the outdoors as we invite you to embrace the tranquility and serenity of the gardens.

"We are excited about offering a slice of pizza from our Walled Garden wood-fired pizza oven whilst soaking up the floral beauty in this enchanting space.”

To book tickets for the Sound Horns visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/catstrand/sound-horn/e-yydbko