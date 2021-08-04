Annual Brow Well gathering to pay tribute to Burns able to take place in person once again

Dumfries and Galloway Burns Association president Fiona Evans

This year’s Brow Well ceremony, took place in line with Covid-19 guidelines, with a welcome speech from DGBA president Fiona Evans and then oration by Robert Burns World Federation president Marc Sherland.

Mr Sherland laid a wreath at the Brow Well, where Burns took in the iron rich waters, on the advice of his physician, William Maxwell, prior to his death in Dumfries in July 1796.

Tributes were accompanied with songs from Leona Evans, Alan Beck and Willie McRobert on accordion. Howff Club Piper, Callum Watson provided the lament.

Ms Evans said: As President of Dumfries and Galloway Burns Association I was delighted to finally be able to welcome everyone in person to our Brow Well ceremony.

"We came together as friends on 225th anniversary of the death of Robert Burns in 1796, to celebrate the life and honour the death of our beloved Burns.

“Although due to the pandemic we had to cancel our ceremony last year, through 21st century technology and with the expertise of Robertson Wellen and more than 40 volunteers representing every club in our association, every political party and local dignitaries, we managed to share our Brow Well message around the world.

"However, for me, to be able to welcome everyone in person for the first time as president, was very special. The Brow Well ceremony is a highlight for our region in the Burns calendar.”

Ms Harper is a past-President of the Dumfries and Galloway Ladies Burns Club.

She added: “I was delighted to attend this very special occasion and I have raised a motion to congratulate the club upon their efforts.

“Last year I was delighted the club continued with the annual gathering following my suggestion to commemorate Burns online, but it is of course wonderful to be able to be physically present now.