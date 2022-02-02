Work continues after Covid outbreak at community hospital

Galloway Community Hospital

A total of 13 cases have been confirmed among patients, and the Garrick Ward remains closed to new admissions and routine visiting.

In the last week one patient has died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership says its thoughts are with their family and with the staff at this difficult time.

Several care homes in Dumfries and Galloway also continue to be affected including Merse House in Kirkcudbright which has currently has 18 cases among residents.

Case numbers across Dumfries and Galloway stood at 1459 in the week ending January 30, down just slightly from 1511 the week before.