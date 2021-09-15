Two deaths following outbreak of Covid at Stranraer care home
Two residents at Belmont Care Home in Stranraer have died where Covid-19 was recorded as being present.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 6:02 pm
Visiting was suspended along with a halt to new admissions following an outbreak of the disease. Currently, a total of 12 positive cases have been recorded across residents and staff.
A spokesman for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said: “The care home operator has been faced with a challenging and very difficult situation, but full credit is due to them and their very dedicated staff for the responses that have been mounted."
A drop has been recorded in the number of Covid-19 cases in Dumfries and Galloway. For the week ending September 12 there were 765, down from 887 the week before.