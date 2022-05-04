Tests and masks still expected for visits to hospitals and care homes

Anyone planning to visit a health facility such as Galloway Community Hospital will still be expected to test themselves for Covid and wear a face mask when they go inside

Similarly, anyone visiting a health care setting or a care home will continue to be expected to wear a face mask if able to do so.

Changes around testing in Scotland have seen the end of regular free asymptomatic testing via Lateral Flow Devices (LFD) for most people.

However, free LFD kits are being provided nationally for groups including those visiting hospitals or care home.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to obtain a free LFD kit for this purpose, visit the national NHS Inform website at www.nhsinform.scot or call 0800 0282816.

Consultant in Public Health, Dr Andrew Rideout, said: “Visitors to hospitals and care homes are among certain groups where free tests continue to be made available, in order to protect high risk settings, support clinical care and for surveillance purposes.

“Those groups also include health and social care workers, patients groups eligible for treatment, hospital patients, unpaid carers and people in prison.

“Meanwhile, people are also still expected to wear a face mask when visiting a health care setting such as a hospital, a clinic or GP practice, or when visiting a care home.”

A ‘stay at home’ message is being promoted for anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 using an LFD.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and who have a fever or are too unwell to carry out normal activities will also be asked to ‘stay at home’ while they are unwell or have a fever. They will no longer be advised to take a PCR test.

If you do test postive and feel unwell: drink fluids like water to keep yourself hydrated; get plenty of rest; wear loose, comfortable clothing – don’t try to make yourself too cold; take over-the-counter medications like paracetamol – always follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Anyone who needs further help should speak to their GP or should call NHS 24 by dialling 111.