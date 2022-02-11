Stranraer ambulance staff recognised for their bravery
Two Scottish Ambulance Service staff members from the Stranraer Station have been recognised for their bravery in rescuing an injured woman on a Galloway beach.
The [email protected] Awards celebrate acts of bravery in exceptional circumstances by blue-light services, voluntary rescue organisations and members of the public.
Caron Robertson and Amanda McClorey were nominated by their colleagues after coming to the aid of a woman who injured herself after falling on a rock at a beach.
With no mobile signal, the patient’s son went to a nearby farmhouse to call for an ambulance, which saw technician Caron and paramedic Amanda arrive on the scene.
Their award submission said: “They took control of the situation calmly, with retrieval of the patient required over a steep cliff face.
"Both clambered down the cliff and helped get the patient up.
"The patient was transported by the RNLI to Port Patrick and then by Caron and Amanda to hospital.”
Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive Pauline Howie said: “The actions of Caron and Amanda are truly commendable and they each showed extraordinary bravery.
"All our staff do amazing, life-saving work each day and this is just a small sample.”
Other members of the ambulance service to win the award were: Scott Diamond and Willie Anderson, who helped rescued more than 20 people during an explosion at a Glasgow takeaway, and Neil Spiers, who came to the aid of a woman who had fallen into freezing water in East Lothian.