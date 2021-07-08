Stranraer aims to be a top water sports destination

Emma Harper takes to the water of Loch Ryan with coastal rowing club secretary Steven Dampney

Ms Harper has been supporting the Stranraer Water Sports Association with its plans for a state-of-the-art water sports venue, to be located at the Waterfront.

The project, which has been awarded funding from Dumfries and Galloway Council, will offer equipment hire, tuition, lessons and a range of water sport opportunities for local residents and visitors.

Ms Harper said: “Stranraer has so much to offer in terms of water sports. It was the location of the 2019 International Skiffie Worlds Championships and both the Stranraer Watersports Association and Coastal Rowing Club have now successfully secured funding to develop a state-of-the-art water sports facility.

“It was fantastic to help play my part in promoting Stranraer as a water sports destination by trying my hand at kayaking on Loch Ryan with the rowing club’s secretary, Steven Dampney.

"Steven kept me right, and I very much enjoyed learning about sea kayaking and the proposed development, and it was fantastic just to have a blether and get onto the water.

"I look forward to the progression of the plans and I will continue to do all I can to support these moving forward, and to improving access to outdoor and water sports opportunities for the local community.”

Ms Harper also highlighted the importance of outdoors, physical activity and exercise to promote positive health and wellbeing.

She said: ““Physical activity and getting outdoors has huge benefits for physical and mental wellbeing and research has shown that any activity can prevent issues such as depression and social isolation.

Mr Dampney, added: “It was great to take Emma out onto Loch Ryan for some kayaking to promote Stranraer as a fantastic water sports destination.