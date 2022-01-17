Sisters muster up their courage for a good cause

The 4600m drop saw Mags raise £830 for Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of their dad who passed away from stomach cancer on Christmas Day 2020, while Beccy raised €950 for a charity in Portugal .

Local senior fundraising manager, Pauline Macmillan, said “Massive well done Mags and Beccy, we are so proud of your bravery. At Macmillan we are doing whatever it takes to make sure we’re there to support people living with cancer, and you are helping us to do that.”