Significant increase in Covid cases fuels vaccination call

Over 75s are to receive another booster jab

For the week ending March 6 there were 1261 cases, up from 858 the week before.

This comes ahead of further booster jabs for people aged 75 and over, and first dose vaccinations for children aged five to 11.

Several care homes in the region have been affected including Barlochan House in Castle Douglas, Munches Park House in Dalbeattie which have 15 cases each, and Cumloden Manor in Newton Stewart which has 23.

Meanwhile, a total of five cases have been confirmed among patients at Midpark Hospital’s Glencairn Ward, an acute mental health ward for older adult patients.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “We’re seeing a very marked increase in Covid cases.

“At the current time tests are free and easily available and we continue to ask people to test regularly.

“People are still requiring hospital treatment for Covid and, like the rest of the country, we’re closely monitoring this situation as restrictions continue to ease.

“The fundamental truth is vaccination significantly helps to prevent serious illness so we would repeat the call to get fully vaccinated.

“For children aged five to 11, letters will be going out to parents shortly providing details on appointment times and locations for dates after March 19 to receive a first vaccination.

"These vaccinations will be delivered at standalone clinics and are not available at drop-in clinics.

“Meanwhile, appointing is taking place to provide further boosters for people aged 75 and over, residents of care homes for older adults and people aged over 12 who are immuno-suppressed – at least 24 weeks from their last Covid jag.

“People in these groups will be receiving details on their appointments and again vaccinations for these groups will not be available at the drop-in clinics.

“Vaccination really is crucial to providing the best defence against Covid, so do look to get fully vaccinated and take up the offer of booster jags where eligible.