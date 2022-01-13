Siblings' Christmas donation in memory of mum

The cheque presentation took place a year to day that Janet McMillan passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer as a special way to remember her.

Staff from Critical Care, and Palliative Care, were delighted to meet with Janet’s daughters Leanne and Iona and son Scott to receive £2223.

The siblings raised the funds throughout 2021 with the support and generosity of family, friends and businesses from Stranraer to Perthshire.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leanne McMillan said: “We saw firsthand the amazing work these teams do when they were taking care of our mum.

"Working in the pandemic and doing their best for her no matter what else they were dealing with meant so much to our family.

"We really wanted to show our appreciation and how much we value what they do.

“My family and I set up a Facebook page for our fundraising. We had so much support and generosity from so many people.

"On behalf of our family I would like to thank the businesses who provided prizes for raffles, everyone who donated to my friends and I for our sponsored slim, and everyone who bought raffle tickets.”

Nick Mitchell, endowment fund manager for NHS D&G, said: “Donations as a way of a thank you are always appreciated by our staff.

"In this case that’s made even more special with staff from two units being acknowledged together for their care of Leanne, Scott and Iona’s mum.

Staff are so pleased have this extra funding for their units, funding that they can decide how best to use.

“On behalf of NHS D&G a big thanks to the McMillan family for thinking of our staff while going through the most difficult time in the loss of their mum.”

Pancreatic cancer is the UK’s fifth cause of cancer death.