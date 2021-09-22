Schools to be primary settings for 12-15-year-old vaccinations

Vaccination opportunities will take place in schools over a two-week period

Vaccinations for the 12-15 age group are also available via drop-in clinics, but it is felt the school-based programme will provide more a structured approach with minimum disruption to pupils’ educ ation.

Dr Nigel Calvert, immunisation coordinator for NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said: “We’ve been routinely asked about the likelihood of vaccines being offered to lower age groups.

“Now, acting on the advice of the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers, the Scottish Government has decided to extend this offer to 12 to 15-year-olds – noting the likely benefits to health and in reducing educational disruption.”

Uptake of vaccinations has been strong among 16 and 17-year-olds in Dumfries and Galloway, with 75.7 per cent having received a first dose compared to a national average of 59.5 per cent.

Dr Calvert said: “We’re expecting there’s likely to be a similar high degree of uptake in the 12 to 15-year-old age group.