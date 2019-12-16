School pupils help to name new NHS unit

Schoolchildren in Wigtownshire are getting creative as they help to name a new women’s, children’s and sexual health services facility taking shape in Stranraer.

Entries are already being received from schools, as part of work to help establish an identity for the dedicated, standalone Women, Children’s and Sexual Health Services Hub.

Head of Midwifery Karen King said: “Work is now well underway to repurpose the Darataigh building on Dalrymple Street and create a facility which will accommodate women, children’s and sexual health services.

“Until now, maternity and children’s services for the west of the region have been provided out of a range of different locations – meaning that pregnant women, new mothers and their children have had to travel between facilities.

“In addition, it means that our clinical teams are not working together to the best advantage of the community and having to share facilities which are dedicated to other purposes.

“The new Women, Children’s and Sexual Health Services Hub will bring together all these services and the staff who deliver them, and improve the experiences of those accessing these services.”

Karen added: “Through the Transforming Wigtownshire programme, and as an important part of the Best Start initiative, we’re really keen that the community is very involved in this work.

“We’re therefore really delighted that children in Wigtownshire are set to help create an identity for this new facility.”

The new facility is rapidly taking shape, so hopefully there’ll be a fitting name and identity in place, ready for an opening hoped to take place by spring 2020.