Revealed: the supplement that ‘helps to cure and ease symptoms of colds’

A zinc supplement may reduce the length of respiratory tract infections (RTI) while also easing symptoms, a new study suggests.

The study found taking zinc orally or through a nasal spray may ward off infection and could make people feel better more quickly.

RTI's can affect sinuses, the throat, airway or lungs, but most infections get better without treatment.

Symptoms of an RTI include coughing, sneezing, stuffy or running nose, sore throat, headaches and a high temperature.