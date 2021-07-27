Relationships Scotland Dumfries and Galloway hosts MSP visit
Relationships Scotland Dumfries and Galloway hosted a visit from Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 4:16 pm
RSDG provides couple or individual counselling, counselling for carers, family mediation and child contact.
CEO John Dougan said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Finlay as this allowed us to update him on our work.
“We spoke about the general work we deliver, but discussed in more detail our counselling for carers project.
“We also discussed the #CallForAction document that was sent to MSPs.”
If you may be in need of RSDG’s services call 01387 251 245 or email [email protected]