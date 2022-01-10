Region's carers urged to take up short break opportunities

A break or activity can provide carers with support or a boost to their own wellbeing, helping to enable them to continue in their role. Pic: Getty Images

Thousands of people across the region are looking after someone day in and day out in a role which does not come with pay and holidays.

A break or activity can provide carers with support or a boost to their own wellbeing, helping to enable them to continue in their role.

There are a range of options which can be considered in terms of short breaks – or what some may know or refer to as ‘respite’.

Dumfries and Galloway Carers Centre is a charity which exists to support carers of every kind.

As well as providing information and advice through its support workers across the region, it offers grants through its Short Breaks Fund to pay for breaks and activities for carers who desperately need them.

Sara Jackson, Carers Centre Young Carers manager, said: “Every day we hear from carers across Dumfries and Galloway who are desperately tired and in need of respite.

“It doesn’t take much to lift that load off them for a while - to allow them to take a weekend away, to learn a new hobby, or even just allow them to meditate or chat online to their friends for a while.

“I’d encourage any carer who needs a break to get in touch – the Short Breaks Fund is there to help, and our support workers around the region are ready to give any information, advice and help they can.

"It’s very important that carers know that they’re not alone and that they can turn to us if they need to.”

Help can take many forms. Some carers found that a short holiday gave them the breathing space they needed, but one just asked for garden furniture and another spent three days learning how to build drums.

The fund will support both noisy and quiet breaks, as required and is open to all carers whether or not they have registered with the Carers Centre.