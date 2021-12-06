Queen's Nurse Award for NHS Dumfries & Galloway pair
A prestigious nursing accolade has been presented to some 29 nurses in recognition of their dedicated work in communities across Scotland two of whom are from NHS Dumfries & Galloway.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:08 pm
Heather Innes, a specialist midwife for vulnerable women and families, and Jennifer Rendall, senior charge midwife community, were among the recipients of the Queen’s Nurse award.
Nurses are selected as a result of employer nomination, and subsequent panel interviews.
Each received a Queen’s Nurse badge, a certificate signed by QNIS Patron HM The Queen, and a specially commissioned Harris Tweed sash or tie.