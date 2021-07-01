Plea to be careful with Covid cases on the rise

Everyone over the age of 18 in Dumfries and Galloway is urged to get the vaccine

There were 239 positive cases in the week ending June 27, up from 67 the week before. Meanwhile, the number of close contacts also increased from 446 to 1142.

Public Health Consultant Dr Andrew Rideout said: “It’s been said before, but we really are now in a race. It’s a case of how quickly and widely we can get immunity established versus how fast this Delta Variant of the virus is able to spread.

“In the last week we’ve recorded 257 new Covid cases across every postcode sector of Dumfries and Galloway. We know social interaction is the major reason for the spread, and that this was to be expected as restrictions eased.

“However, there is guidance that still applies, and at this crucial point in the battle with the coronavirus we would ask everyone to help delay its spread by considering what more they can do to prevent its chances of spreading, which largely takes place through person-to-person contact.

“As a result, the rate at which numbers will continue to grow relies on people being careful and following the continuing rules while immunity in the population continues to develop through the vaccination programme.

“Vaccinations help train the body’s own natural immune system to combat the virus. Anybody who comes into contact with Covid without having been vaccinated will not be facing it with that advantage.

“Although younger people generally tend not to be so badly affected by Covid, we have seen people of all ages test positive and with varying symptoms.

“We would therefore strongly encourage everyone aged 18 plus who has not yet had a vaccination to get in touch with us and make an arrangement to do so.

“Getting vaccinated is quick, free and easy, and helps not just protect you but also your loved ones, families and the wider community.”

Call the national Covid-19 vaccination helpline to speak to an adviser on 0800 030 8013 from Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.