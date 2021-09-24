People encouraged to make decision known during Organ and Tissue Donation Week

"Yes I donate" NHS organ donor card

This week marks the six-month anniversary of Scotland’s move to an opt out system – 47.8 per cent of people in the region have recorded a decision to be a donor, with three per cent choosing to opt out.

The opt out system was introduced on March 26 meaning that if people aged 16 and over haven’t opted out of donation, they will be considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate.

Under the opt out system everyone has a choice – to be a donor, or opt out of donation – but it’s important to make that decision known.

If people choose to do nothing, it will be assumed they have agreed to donate certain organs and tissue for transplantation, unless they’re in a group for whom the law doesn’t apply.

In Scotland, there are around 500 people waiting on an organ transplant, however only around one per cent of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible.

Dr Willis Peel, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, said: “It’s encouraging to see the number of people in the area who have recorded their donation decision. Organ and tissue donation remains a personal choice, but it’s important to make your decision known.

“You can record your decision at any time on the NHS Organ Donor Register. Sharing that decision with family is also important, as having that knowledge can make it easier for them to honour it.”